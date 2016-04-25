- Exclusive test of the unique air-cooled 1600cc pushrod eight-valve V-twin on which Beau Beaton defeated the modern Ducati, KTM and Aprilia liquid-cooled competition to win the seven-round 21-race 2015 Australian ProTwins championship
- Created as tribute to legendary Aussie Vincent designer Phil Irving by former Vincent racer Ken Horner and fellow sidecar driver, brother Barry
- Latest of the 18 exquisitely manufactured Irving Vincents which the Horner brothers have built so far in their successful ultra high-tech engineering business in Melbourne, Australia
- Based on the 1300cc serial winner of Australia’s hard-fought Period 5 Post-Classic races, with successive race wins against maxed-out 1980s four-cylinder Superbikes with stars like Wayne Gardner, Jeremy McWilliams and John McGuinness aboard
- ‚Square’ 100 x 100 mm 1571cc hi-cam 50-degree V-twin motor is faithful external copy of period Vincent engine, CAD/CAM-created on Horner brothers’ array of CNC machinery
- Air-cooled pushrod eight-valve engine developed to provide modern performance, delivers 190 bhp at 7,250 rpm, with massive 145 ft-lb/197Nm of torque at 5,800 rpm
- Oil-bearing chassis has cantilever swingarm fitted with Öhlins monoshock, with Öhlins 43mm upside-down forks, and radial AP brakes stopping 175kg motorcycle
- Meaty torque and vibration-free engine combine with assured handling to provide impressive performance – especially by the standards of an air-cooled pushrod twin!
- Modern reinterpretation of the period Vincent design that its creator Phil Irving himself would surely have approved of
Irving Vincent 1600 8V racer test 2015
Irving Vincent 1600 8V racer test 2015 Beaton
Irving Vincent 1600 8V racer test 2015 IV history
Irving Vincent 1600 8V racer test 2015 specification